The Flash Filmed a Scene Answering a Long-Running Fan Question But It Got Cut

The “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming to the Arrowverse next season, and nobody has been anticipating — or dreading — the event more than fans of The Flash. Well, maybe one person. During last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X,” Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) first appeared. Later, we would discover that the girl traveled back in time in order to spend some time with her speedster father, The Flash, who never reappeared after disappearing during the Crisis in 2024. Throughout the course of the season, it was revealed that she was in fact working with Eobard Thawne to alter the timeline so that Barry Allen never died in the Crisis.

But, some fans asked, how old is she? Now that the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” have been moved up from 2024 to late 2019, will Nora even still be born? Those are good questions, hypothetical fans, and The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing assured us during an interview this week that he and the writers have also considered the question. In fact, they shot a scene to explain the time-travel mechanics of it… although that is not a scene that fans will get to see today, so maybe start saving your pennies for the Blu-ray edition with deleted scenes and a Comic-Con panel.

“It’s funny — we actually shot a scene that explained all of that, but we cut it ultimately from the episode,” Helbing told ComicBook.com. “I’m sure it’ll still show up at some point in the future, but you don’t really need it in this episode anymore to understand exactly how that works. I don’t want to reveal too much of that. But that question is going to get answered. Look, time travel stuff, for every answer you give there’s a hundred more questions, but we try to answer as many as we can. I think big ones we certainly do this year.”

Another question could be whether (assuming she still exists) Nora will participate in the newly reconfigured Crisis and help Oliver Queen in trying to save the life of her father. That may be a tough thing for her to do if she doesn’t make it out of tonight’s season finale of The Flash, which has teased something pretty terrible happening in the Flash family — with Nora being the most obvious potential victim.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Tonight marks the Season Five finale, and after that begins the long march to next season’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

