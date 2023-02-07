The Flash's Final Season Won't Wrap Up Legends of Tomorrow's Cliffhanger Ending According to Showrunner

With The Flash, the last remaining Arrowverse series on The CW, kicking of its final season on Wednesday, many fans of the long-running DC Comics inspired franchise have been hopeful that Barry Allen's final run will also serve to wrap up the cliffhanger left unresolved by the series finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Unfortunately for Legends fans, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace says that simply will not be the case. Speaking with The Nerds of Color, Wallace said that had the final season of The Flash been longer, there was an idea to wrap up Legends of Tomorrow, but the shortened episode count meant it simply could not happen.

"There was originally when I had hoped that we'd had 20 episodes, but my original concept was to have at least one — if not a two parter — that wrapped up Legends of Tomorrow. And you know, there will be a little crossover we get them back, we get them out of time jail, all these good things, Booster Gold, etc, etc," Wallace said. "When we found out we only have 13 episodes, that was no longer possible. We barely have enough time to wrap up things with Barry and Iris' upcoming family let alone who is Danielle Panabaker playing now, so there wasn't enough time. So, unfortunately, we're not going to be able to wrap up the Legends storyline which I know is very disappointing to the fans. It's disappointing to me. But we just don't have the bandwidth."

However, despite there not being a proper wrap up for Legends, that doesn't mean we might not see the heroes one more time. Wallace mentioned that they are still writing the series finale and it sounded like we could still at least see the Legends once more.

"We're still writing a series finale so you never know what could happen at the very end," he said. "Hope does spring eternal, but I just want to put that over. All the Legends at least are going to appear in an episode."

This isn't the first time we've heard similar from the showrunner. Wallace said last May that he wasn't sure if he would be able to "save" Legends in the final season of The Flash. At the time, Wallace cited the then-undecided episode count.

"I don't even know what my order is," he said at the time. "Going to save the Legends… as much as I'd love to do that, that's not something that is very easy to do in a season when I may have to wrap up my own story. I want to be honest, and not get anybody's hopes up."

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW.