The Flash: Eric Wallace Reflects on "Bittersweet" Final Season of The CW Series (Exclusive)

The Flash returns for its ninth and final season on Wednesday with the final run for Barry Allen capping off nearly a decade of saving Central City (and the world) as well as an emotional journey for the Scarlet Speedster and Team Flash. It's been an emotional journey for showrunner Eric Wallace as well. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com ahead of the final season premiere, Wallace said that as they approach production on the series finale, things are getting emotional and that each "final" moment in making this season has been bittersweet.

"I would be lying if I didn't admit to the fact that there has been a lot of tears, good, happy tears, over the last few months here in the writer's office, as we realize when we end the scene, sometimes we're saying to ourselves, 'Hey, that's the last time I'm ever going to write a scene with blank, insert your favorite character here,' or, "oh, we got Oliver Queen back for one episode. Oh, we're never going to write Oliver Queen again. Oh, no,'" Wallace said. "All of these things being the last time we do things. The last time we had a scene in the Cortex, which we're in the middle of writing right now, we're in the middle of writing the series finale. These are really emotional things. So yeah, there's a lot of laughter, a lot of tears, a lot of hugging around the office."

He went on to say that even filming things on the various sets have emotional weight, especially since they will eventually be filming for the final time on all of them — even sets that are new this season.

"There's going to come a time where we film our final scene even on a new set, and that'll be bittersweet too," he said.

When does The Flash return?

The Flash returns for its ninth and final season on Wednesday, February 8th at 8 p.m. ET on The CW with the episode "Wednesday Ever After". You can check out the official episode synopsis below as well as check out photos from the episode here.

"SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Grant Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Candice Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff."

