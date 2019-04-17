‘The Flash’ Fans React to Godspeed’s Debut

Tonight’s episode of The Flash was a huge one. Danielle Panabaker made her directorial debut, the series was back after being off for a few weeks, and perhaps best of all, the eagerly-anticipated debut of a fan-favorite villain finally happened. We’re talking, of course, about Godspeed. The villain’s arrival had been rumored and teased for quite some time and in the episode named for the white-clad speedster he finally made his live-action arrival. However, fans of The CW series aren’t quite sure what to make of the debut.

Godspeed is a relatively new character in comics. First appearing in The Flash: Rebirth #1, Godspeed was created by Joshua Williamson and Carmine Di Giandomenico. He is, as his name would suggest, a speedster, but he has a power that most speedsters in the DC Universe probably wouldn’t mind having themselves. That power? Godspeed has the ability to separate speedsters from their connection to the speed force — an action that can kill the speedster in the process. This ability makes Godspeed crazy deadly and it’s only the tip of the iceberg in terms of his skills. He’s a speedster with all that comes with — one that may just be even faster than Barry Allen himself.

However, despite being newer, the character is a fan-favorite which made his debut tonight all the more significant. The general consensus seems to be that Godspeed looked fantastic with an exceptionally comics-accurate look, but the issue? There wasn’t nearly enough! Fans want more of the speedster and are already asking how they can make that so. It could be a complicated ask. Godspeed, it turns out, is a villain in 2049 — Nora’s time. In fact, he’s the first villain she defeats upon realizing her own speedster powers. But even if getting Godspeed back in future episodes isn’t the cards, fans have a lot to say about his debut now. Want to see what fans are saying? Scroll on for some of our favorite responses and be sure to let us know your take in the comments below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

