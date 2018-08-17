‘The Flash’ Fans Defend Grant Gustin Against Body Shamers

When it comes to fan support for Grant Gustin in the face of body shamers, we are all The Flash.

That’s the message the outpouring of support fans of The Flash star are sending as they take to social media to defend Gustin against negative comments about his appearance. Earlier today, a photo of a new suit for Gustin’s speedster on The CW‘s The Flash leaked online and, in addition to some critical comments about the costume itself, many made remarks about Gustin’s appearance.

It was troubling enough that Gustin took to Instagram to address the leaked photo of his season five costume and, in his post, he not only explained that the suit itself wasn’t in final form but also spoke out about those who had resorted to body shaming. Gustin explained that comments about his body has followed him his whole life and that it needs to stop.

“I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way,” Gustin’s post reads in part. “Not only that, but they should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on tv or film or whatever it may be someday. I love the suit that has been designed for me, and I think when everyone sees it in its entirety, you will love it too.”

And fans agree with him. Many expressed their support for the actor on Twitter — even though Gustin left the platform earlier this month, citing lack of use. Fans shared a range of reactions, from calling out the unnecessary nature of body shaming while others pointed out that the character isn’t supposed to be the muscular giant that someone like Batman or Superman would be. While the points they all made were a little different, there was one universal sentiment: fans are there to support the actor bringing their favorite speedster to life.

Read on to check out some of the support fans are showing Grant Gustin.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

They know how it feels

Leave Grant Gustin alone guys! He’s going to leave social media completely if you guys don’t stop picking on him and bullying him. Body shaming him for being skinny is really low. I was body shamed growing up for being skinny. I know how it feels ?? — I ❤️ CANDICE PATTON (@candicesgirl22) August 8, 2018

Looking amazing

Grant Gustin you are an amazing dude and great Flash. People who want to body shame you are real di*ks. Let me add more positivity to wash out the few who chose to be negative. The suit looks AMAZING and I can’t wait for Season 5! ?️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zj7ZMzbb2b — Bearded Vegeta (@beardedvegeta) August 8, 2018

Amazing actor

can all you idiots stop body shaming grant gustin. he’s been nothing but an amazing actor and a great flash smh — ??????? (@marvlshan) August 8, 2018

Stop the shaming

Hey @ everyone. Stop body shaming Grant Gustin. He looks heathy and he looks great the way he is. Stop making him feel like crap. He doesn’t deserve this. Stop messing with him. #TheFlash #grantgustin — Chory (@lostinmendesxo) August 8, 2018

Best Flash ever

People need to cut it out! Grant Gustin always has been, and always will be the best Flash there ever was! People who have a problem with him can go watch something else. I seriously couldn’t imagine anyone else filling his role. — prooit✴️ (@Pru3tt) August 8, 2018

Shame on the haters

To me, Grant Gustin is Barry Allen/The Flash. Period. He doesn’t need to look like a body builder. Shame on people. #grantismyflash #saynotobodyshamers — Time to Write (@Inglesrey) August 8, 2018

Respect

Reminder that Grant Gustin is an amazing Flash, a great actor and a HUMAN BEING. It’s never okay to body shame someone for being “too thin”. He’s done an outstanding job for the last four years and is every bit the superhero that the show requires. He deserves some respect! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6mTMXOH1o1 — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) August 8, 2018

Body shaming is never okay

I just saw Grant Gustin’s post about his body and I’m so sad. People seem to forget that men can be sensitive about how they look too. It’s not ok to body shame anyone ever. — Serena? (@serenaiguess) August 8, 2018

Amazing as he is

Just throwing this out there, @CW_TheFlash is one of my favorite tv shows and Grant Gustin is an amazingly talented actor. He doesn’t deserve this unnecessary body shaming. You’re amazing just the way you are Grant. we love you ?#theflash #grantgustin — Katelyn (@Kaaaaatelyn98) August 8, 2018

Because science