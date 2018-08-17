DC

‘The Flash’ Fans Defend Grant Gustin Against Body Shamers

When it comes to fan support for Grant Gustin in the face of body shamers, we are all The […]

By

When it comes to fan support for Grant Gustin in the face of body shamers, we are all The Flash.

That’s the message the outpouring of support fans of The Flash star are sending as they take to social media to defend Gustin against negative comments about his appearance. Earlier today, a photo of a new suit for Gustin’s speedster on The CW‘s The Flash leaked online and, in addition to some critical comments about the costume itself, many made remarks about Gustin’s appearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was troubling enough that Gustin took to Instagram to address the leaked photo of his season five costume and, in his post, he not only explained that the suit itself wasn’t in final form but also spoke out about those who had resorted to body shaming. Gustin explained that comments about his body has followed him his whole life and that it needs to stop.

“I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way,” Gustin’s post reads in part. “Not only that, but they should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on tv or film or whatever it may be someday. I love the suit that has been designed for me, and I think when everyone sees it in its entirety, you will love it too.”

And fans agree with him. Many expressed their support for the actor on Twitter — even though Gustin left the platform earlier this month, citing lack of use. Fans shared a range of reactions, from calling out the unnecessary nature of body shaming while others pointed out that the character isn’t supposed to be the muscular giant that someone like Batman or Superman would be. While the points they all made were a little different, there was one universal sentiment: fans are there to support the actor bringing their favorite speedster to life.

Read on to check out some of the support fans are showing Grant Gustin.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

They know how it feels

Looking amazing

Amazing actor

Stop the shaming

Best Flash ever

Shame on the haters

Respect

Body shaming is never okay

Amazing as he is

Because science

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts