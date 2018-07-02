‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin Reveals Details Behind His Marriage Proposal

On The Flash, things didn’t go all that smoothly when Barry Allen proposed to Iris West and it sounds like the same was true when series star Grant Gustin proposed to his his real-life love.

During an appearance on Conan, Gustin revealed that scheduling issues messed up his original plans for proposing to his girlfriend, Andrea Thoma, and led to a proposal that she didn’t quite take seriously.

“So, I’m a very impatient person,” Gustin said. “I’m also bad at keeping secrets. I can also be a little neurotic… I’m an awesome person! So, I thought I was supposed to go to Costa Rica last summer and it kept getting pushed until I had to go back to Flash and I was out of the thing. I thought I was going to do it there and I never went so we worked out on the beach, I forgot the ring was in my backpack, we were sitting on the beach afterwards, I thought she saw it, she hadn’t.”

Gustin explained that while he thought she had spotted the ring when she went to put away her phone, she hadn’t but it was enough to make him propose on the spot. According to Gustin, the whole thing was so “random” that she thought he was joking and even laughed at him at first.

“She was putting her phone away and the only backpack we had with us, and I’m an idiot and absent-minded as well on top of those other glowing things It was such an impromptu proposal and random moment that she thought I was joking actually when I proposed. It was obviously not a very good proposal. She laughed at first, but then she did say yes.”

While Gustin’s proposal may not have gone quite as planned, it sounds like it worked out better than his character’s. On The Flash, Barry initially proposed to Iris (Candice Patton) as a way to change the timeline and prevent her from being killed by Savitar during the show’s third season. He eventually admitted that he proposed for the wrong reasons which then led to a brief separation and far more moving re-proposal at the end of the episode “Duet”. Of course, Barry and Iris’ wedding didn’t go according to plan either — Nazi invaders from Earth-X crashed things during the first hour of the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover and then Arrow’s Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Oliver (Stephen Amell) decided to crash their impromptu wedding at the end of the crossover.

Hopefully things with Gustin’s real-life wedding go better, though there have been hiccups. Late last year, Gustin and Thoma celebrated a symbolic traditional marriage ceremony for friends and family in Malaysia that was incorrectly reported as the pair having secretly wed in the country. Gustin addressed that the wedding was symbolic and unofficial on Instagram at the time.

“It was incorrectly reported, without our permission, that LA and I had a private wedding while we were here, but that’s not quite the truth,” he explained. “While we did have a beautiful, symbolic Kadazan ceremony to honor LA’s ancestors, we still won’t tie the knot until next year.”

The Flash will return on Tuesday, October 9 at 8/7c on The CW.