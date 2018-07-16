‘The Flash’s Grant Gustin and Tom Cavanagh to Debut Short Film at Kevin Smith Panel During Comic-Con

Earlier this year, the trailer for The Flash stars Tom Cavanagh and Grant Gustin’s short film Tom and Grant debuted. Now, fans will have a chance to check out the film in its entirety during Kevin Smith‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con this week.

Smith announced the screening during the most recent episode of his Hollywood Babble-On podcast, revealing that not only would he be screening the sort film, but that Cavanagh and Gustin would be participating in a question and answer session as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Saturday evening, I also have a panel,” Smith said. “I’m going to be down at Comic-Con all weekend as well, but I’m going to be on the IMDboat interviewing people most of the time and then on Saturday I’ve got a panel in Hall H just me by myself moderating in my own panel, but Grant Gustin and Tom Cavanagh who play the Flash and the Reverse Flash on TV made a short film called Tom and Grant so we’re going to debut it on the panel, they’re going to come up and we’re going to do a Q&A with them and stuff.”

The short film follows Tom and Grant, two incredibly clueless bank robbers who are dramatically ill-equipped for their criminal pursuits. They’re so ill-equipped that they don’t have a plan or a gun to use in their scheme. Cavanagh told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that the idea of playing these clueless criminals is something that really appealed to him, as does the political and darkly comic tone the film has.

“Part of the subtext to all of this thing that I wrote and directed is political, about the political times that we’re living in, but the presentation is completely comic; it’s dark comic,” Cavanagh said. “The thing that appeals to both Grant and I, and it’s not something that we get to do often, but the idea of somebody who thinks they’re really, really smart, but in truth is really, really, dumb. I find that to be extremely appealing, character-wise. In this scenario, we play Tom and Grant, the two most inept bank robbers ever.”

As for why the Tom and Grant screening is taking place during Smith’s panel, it’s something of a natural choice. Smith has directed three episodes of The CW series thus far, season two’s “The Runaway Dinosaur”, season three’s “Killer Frost”, and season four’s “Null and Annoyed”. Smith was also the moderator of a panel Gustin appeared on at ACE Comic Con Seattle last month in which Gustin revealed that he would love to direct.

“Flash has definitely made me want to be a director, which I did not know about myself,” Gustin said. “It wasn’t the case before Flash, just ’cause I’ve now spent thousands of hours on set. So, I definitely want to do it. But I never wanted to direct Flash, I think it’s because it seems impossible to me. But I’ve been talking about it a lot recently. I think I’ll probably set my sights on whenever our last season is and maybe do one that season if they let me.”

Are you headed to San Diego Comic-Con? Let us know if you plan to check out the Tom and Grant screening during Kevin Smith’s panel in the comments below!