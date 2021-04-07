The Flash "Growing Pains" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Growing Pains", the seventh episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode will air on Tuesday, April 13th. Recent episodes of the series has seen the rebirth of the Speed Force (Michelle Harrison) who is now remaining close with Team Flash while the other forces -- the Still Force, the Sage Force, and the Strength Force -- pose threats to "her" existence. However, that closeness may end up being a major challenge for Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin). As you can see in the preview below, while Speed Force Nora is helping to boost Barry's speed, that amplification has some major downsides.

The episode will also see Frost (Danielle Panabaker) having to deal with her own major challenge with another ice-powered villain framing her for a crime. Frost is already under suspicion generally with the arrival of Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore) who seeks to arrest Frost for crimes she committed before she was reformed. It's not entirely clear if the ice-powered villain is going to be Mark Stevens/Chillblaine (Jon Cor) but it seems like a pretty solid place to introduce the character.

According to the official casting description when Cor was first cast, Scientist Mark Stevens is a charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology. But when he's not breaking into corporate safes, he's busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and roguish style. Armed with his own cold weapons, he'll become a new thorn in the side of Team Flash as the DC Comics villain Chillblaine.

It'll definitely be interesting to see what Frost and Chillblaine's dynamic ultimately ends up being, as some have already speculated that the two could develop some sort of romantic relationship.

"That remains to be seen. He's a bad guy, so who knows.... Stranger things have happened," showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview with TVLine. "Let's see how she deals with having a villain who has essentially the exact same powers. First of all, that's gotta be really annoying."

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

"FROST MUST FACE HER PAST – When a mysterious ice-powered enemy frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jess Carson."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Growing Pains" airs on April 13th.