The Flash Gets A Halloween Special in “There Will Be Blood”

It’s probably safe to assume that The Flash will continue to deal with Bloodwork for a while — especially when the October 29 episode, titled “There Will Be Blood,” is set to hit the airwaves. In fact, the character — played by Heroes veteran Sendhil Ramamurthy, whose characters really have to stop injecting themselves with things — will seemingly take on something resembling his final form in the episode — which could be pretty creepy, in keeping with not just the date but the fact that “There Will Be Blood” is explicitly described as a Halloween special. The episode will also apparently deal with the conflict that arises when Barry and Cisco have decidedly different approaches to the coming Crisis.

With only a handful of characters accounted for and so much — and so much crazy stuff — going on in the first half of the season, it seems pretty likely that there will be plenty more going on in the episode which The CW hasn’t or can’t yet tease for the audience. Both Ralph Dibny and Caitlin Snow, for instance, have their own subplots going on already. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

HALLOWEEN EPISODE – Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to prepare Cisco (Carlos Valdes) for Crisis are derailed when Cisco schemes to save Barry’s life instead. Meanwhile, Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) uses his deadly new abilities to save his own life, while sacrificing his humanity in the process. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates.

The Flash returns for its sixth season this fall, pitting Barry Allen against new and old foes while on an apparent suicide run toward the destiny he has been hoping to avoid since the series premiered. Way back in 2014, fans learned that — as in the comics — Barry Allen would give his life in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, helping to turn back the Anti-Monitor and save the multiverse. That event would take place in May of 2024…or so we all thought. Due to some changes to the timestream during the last season of The Flash, Barry’s date with destiny has been moved up to December 2019, when all five of The CW‘s interconnected DC Comics shows will cross over for “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” and fans will get to see how Barry tries to outrun his fate.

The Flash season six will debut on October 8, 2019. “There Will Be Blood” will debut on October 29.