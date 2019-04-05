‘The Flash’: Icicle Returns in “Snow Pack” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Snow Pack,” the upcoming April 23 episode of The Flash. In the episode, Caitlin’s father Icicle (Kyle Secor) returns, and as you might imagine, the family reunion does not go well. Given how much trouble he had been going to to stay under the radar and cause trouble, it has to be a little galling for him that Team Flash has been using his secret, icy base to create a metahuman cure basically since five seconds after they defeated him the first time. Of course, when his daughter and his ex-wife both team up to take him on, he may have bigger problems than posting a no-trespassing sign on the door.

In comics, Cameron Mahkent is the civilian identity of Icicle. The son of Joar Mahkent who used a cold ray gun for his villainous deeds, Cameron had no need for the weapon. Cameron inherited his ability to freeze objects and people and even lower the temperature of the area around him from Joar’s exposure-altered genetics. In addition to his metahuman powers, Cameron’s skin also changed, leading him to appear albino. A member of the Injustice Society, he’s been a foe to the Justice Society of America, though he’s also been an issue for Batman and Superman and teamed up with other ice-based villains such as Captain Cold and Killer Frost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the official synopsis here: ICICLE RETURNS — When Icicle (guest star Kyle Secor) returns to enact the next phase of his devious plan, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and her mother, Dr. Carla Tannhauser (guest star Susan Walters), must resolve their long-combative relationship to defeat the icy monster. After Barry (Grant Gustin) makes a big decision about their family without consulting her, Iris (Candice Patton) decides to take matters into her own hands. Jeff Cassidy directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Snow Pack” will debut on April 23.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!