‘The Flash’: Could Iris’ Costume Hint at the Identity of the Mystery Girl?

Earlier today, The Flash fans got a pretty pleasant surprise, when the first look at Iris West‘s (Candice Patton) superhero costume was unveiled online. While fans knew she would be suiting up at some point this season, the poster and synopsis provided much more context for the episode it happens in, “Run, Iris, Run”.

But, in the process, could it also shed light on one of the season’s biggest mysteries?

Ever since this year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, fans have been buzzing with speculation about the mystery girl that was introduced before Iris and Barry’s (Grant Gustin) wedding. While the identity of the girl (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy) has never been said outright, fans definitely got a feeling that she was some sort of descendant of Barry and Iris’. And, in a weird way, Iris’ superhero suit could pay homage to that.

While we know the context of how Iris temporarily gets her speedster powers (thanks to a meta who can transfer DNA), the way that she gets her costume is somewhat of a mystery. It’s safe to assume that Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) will have a hand in the costume’s creation, but how the show decides on that distinct color palette will be something interesting to watch.

After all, almost every speedster suit featured on the show so far has featured a red-and-yellow color scheme. Even Eliza Harmon/Trajectory (remember her?) was basically wearing a precursor to Jesse Quick’s speedster costume. So having Iris’ costume be a completely different color altogether might seem odd to casual The Flash fans.

But you know what the costume does look like? The comic book incarnations of both Dawn Allen, Barry and Iris’ daughter, and Jenni Ognats, Barry and Iris’ granddaughter, the two main theories surrounding the mystery girl’s identity.

Dawn, as part of the Tornado Twins with her brother Don, wears a weirdly futuristic superhero costume in several of her comic appearances. The costume has black pants (like Iris’), and a purple-and-white top. Jenni, who operates as the Legion of Super-Heroes member XS, also wears a purple-and-white ensemble, and the white portion of the costume does bare a similar shape to what’s seen in Iris’ suit.

So, what could this mean for Iris and her costume? After all, considering the timeline of the show, some would just chalk these similarities up to a coincidence. But, in a way, there’s a chance it could not be a coincidence at all, but actually a weird play by Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker.

Throughout the season, DeVoe has been multiple steps ahead of Barry and Team Flash, to the point where we’ve speculated that Cecile getting metahuman powers was somehow their doing. While we don’t know exactly how, there’s a chance that DeVoe somehow knows the identity of Westallen’s mysterious descendant from the future, and planted the idea of making a similar costume for Iris in the mind of someone on Team Flash.

After all, The Flash has played with this sort of “borrowing costume designs from the future” approach before, as Cisco was motivated to change the emblem on Barry’s suit after seeing a newspaper photo of Barry from the future. So in some weird way, a vision of Dawn or Jenni from the future could be influencing Iris’ costume.

But does the costume help solve the dilemma of whether or not the mystery girl is Dawn or Jenni? Flash fans will just have to wait until “Run, Iris, Run” airs to find out.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on the CW.