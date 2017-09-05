The Flash ’90s TV Series Star Comments on DCEU Flash

John Wesley Shipp is featured cast member on CW’s The Flash, but he was also the star of the ’90s Flash TV series, in which he played the role of Barry Allen/The Flash. With The Flash getting yet another onscreen adaptation via the DC Extended Universe Flashpoint movie, fans have been curious about other Flash actors like Shipp and current TV series star Grant Gustin feel about sharing the mantle.

While at Dragon Con 2017, John Wesley Shipp was asked how he feels about having the new Flashpoint movie in the works, with actor Ezra Miller playing the role. As a seasoned pro, Shipp had the perfect response to the question: “The Speed Force is big enough for all of us.”

The Flashpoint movie will be based on the famous DC Comics storyline, which sees Barry Allen run back time to make a major change to his personal history, while inadvertently setting off a ‘butterfly effect’ that completely screws up the timeline of his world. The DCEU movie is expected to be a mini event film that brings in other Justice League characters, such as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. It’s expected to release in 2020.

Meanwhile, Shipp will be returning for The Flash season 4 on The CW, where he plays both Barry Allen’s father, and a Flash from an alternate universe named Jay Garrick. Season 4 will see Team Flash trying to protect Central City in The Flash’s absence, while also trying to free Barry Allen from his prison in the Speed Force.

The Flash season 4 will premiere on Tuesday, October 10th @ 8/7c on The CW.

