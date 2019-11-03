Katee Sackhoff Teases Return to The Flash

Back in 2017, fans of The Flash were introduced to Amunet Black aka Blacksmith. Played by Katee Sackhoff, the character was introduced as Killer Frost’s boss of sorts after the events of Season 3’s battle with Savitar led Caitlin Snow to take some time away from Team Flash to discover herself. Since that, Sackhoff has reprised her role as Amunet a few times, even helping Team Flash in their fight against The Thinker in Season 4. She hasn’t been seen since, but thanks to a new post Sackhoff made on social media on Saturday, it looks like we might be catching up with Amunet again soon.

ON Saturday, Sackhoff posted a little video clip to Twitter with what appears to be her hand — her nails painted with black tips — moving off of a piece of paper to reveal The Flash‘ series logo. You can also see part of Sackhoff’s name on the page as well, making it look like the paper is actually the cover of a script. Check it out below.

Sackhoff returning as Amunet comes with an interesting bit of timing — and for once, we’re not actually talking about the fact that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming and coming soon for the Arrowverse. What’s interesting timing-wise is the fact that for the majority of Season 6 of The Flash thus far Caitlin has been letting Killer Frost “drive” so to speak. Killer has been the version getting to live her life and discover who she is and what she really wants. Given Killer’s history with Amunet, it’s possible that Killer could turn to her old boss for help as the team prepares for Barry’s death and disappearance. After all, despite leaning more generally towards the “villain” side of thing, she did help the team with The Thinker, albeit in a very limited capacity. It’s not impossible that the team could reach out to her again.

It’s not clear when exactly Sackhoff will return to The Flash. This Twitter post is really all we’ve heard about this thus far, but we do know that there will be other familiar faces popping up on the series in Season 6. On Tuesday, Danny Trejo will return as Breacher in “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach”. It’s a return that is sure to be exciting for fans as well as Trejo, who admitted earlier this summer that he would be more than happy to reprise the role.

“Yeah! The Flash!” Trejo said. “That is so much fun. They are so cool. Anytime you walk into a sitcom, everybody is family and look at me like an outsider. But they [The Flash] pull you in and all of a sudden, you’re just family. They make you family. I’ll be doing The Flash more. TV is great, but it’s an everyday job.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.