The Flash: “Keep it Dark” Photos Released

The Flash takes the week off this week, but to make the wait a little more bearable, The CW has released photos for “Keep it Dark”, the seventeenth episode of The Flash‘s seventh season. The episode, which will air on Wednesday, June 8th, will be directed by series star Danielle Panabaker. A previously released preview for the episode teased the return of Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash on Lian Yu, but the photos reveal more of Allegra (Kayla Compton) in the episode, who per the synopsis is a focus of the episode. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

“DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Keep it Dark” airs June 8th.

