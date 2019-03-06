‘The Flash’ Fans Are Loving “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd”

Tonight, The Flash gave fans something the one thing they have wanted pretty much since the beginning: a show down between King Shark and Gorilla Grodd and if the reaction on social media is any indication, The CW series did not disappoint.

In tonight’s aptly named “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd” saw the two fan-favorite villains go head to head, but for a story promising a lot of epic action, there was a lot of heart as well as some incredible VFX bringing the characters to life.

That incredible VFX work, specifically when it comes to bringing Grodd to life, is something that Armen Kevorkian, the show’s VFX supervisor, told ComicBook.com back in 2015 has long presented challenges.

“[Grodd is] challenging, I’ll tell you for a number of reasons,” Kevorkian told ComicBook.com at the time. “Obviously , there’s a lot of eyes on something like that when you do it for television, you know, doing an animated gorilla, especially coming off a year when Planet of the Apes did what they did. So the challenge is more internal, where you’re nervous or like ‘How are we going to pull this off?” But again, I think with planning — and we’ve got an amazing team of talented artists — you sort of figure out as you go, what’s the best way to do this with the time and resources that you have.”

So, how did fans of The Flash feel about “King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd?” We’ll let the tweets speak for themselves — just be sure to note that there are spoilers in some of them!

Definitely a don’t-miss episode

“King Shark versus Gorilla Grodd?! I missed that?!” Iris is every fan of #TheFlash who didn’t catch tonight’s episode.@candicepatton @CW_TheFlash — Evan Valerian ? (@hello_ImEvan) March 6, 2019

So this is how ‘Aquaman’ fits into the Arrowverse!

And then a young Arthur Curry walks up and places his hand on the glass to speak with King Shark. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/WCmNDpqubs — Omari Daniels (@TheOtherBigO) March 6, 2019

The ultimate redemption

I think King Shark should be a reserved member of Team Flash. They could certainly use the muscle. #TheFlash — Alex Schadrie (@ASchad2014) March 6, 2019

Awesome isn’t a strong enough word

THAT WHOLE KING SHARK VS GRODD SCENE WAS INCREDIBLE! SO AWESOME! ???? #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/4WAKo63Gkw — Siobhan #SaveTimeless ?? (@slinehan1) March 6, 2019

Yep!

This fight on #TheFlash tho: King Shark deservingly showing off!



King Shark thought bubble when he was beating Grodd’s ass?… pic.twitter.com/cxcPiEJ7BA — Candicanes United (@CandicanesU) March 6, 2019

When can we buy tickets?

The King Shark thirst is real.

king shark in human form could get it #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/GkdR2Xa2hN — gabbie (@GRANDlCE) March 6, 2019

See?

Sorry, Hulk.

This is more epic than the time The Hulk fought that bear! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/NBl66S65kw — Super God Ginrai (@FunkyFu42) March 6, 2019

We’ll just leave this right here.