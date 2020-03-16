The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow Episodes Delayed Beginning Next Week

While it appears as though tomorrow’s episodes of The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will air as scheduled on The CW, the network has released a pair of statements indicating that new episodes of the series originally scheduled to air on March 24 and March 31 will be delayed and replaced with reruns. No official explanation was given. March 24 only had a new episode of Legends of Tomorrow — “Zari, Not Zari,” which will feature a cameo appearance by Supernatural‘s Impala, Baby — but March 31 had both The Flash (“So Long, and Goodnight”) and Legends of Tomorrow (“The Great British Fake-Off”).

No expected airdates were given for the shows to return to new episodes. Given that The CW’s shows in Vancouver, including The Flash, have had to stop production in response to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, it is possible that the network is looking to extend the seasons as long as possible by spacing out completed episodes.

It is also possible that visual effects on the shows could not be completed in time for the airdate given the challenges presented by the coronavirus. if visual effects artists were unable to gather at the office to work on the episodes, who knows whether it is even plausible for them to work at home, given how large the files involved are and how much processing power and rendering time visual effects editing requires?

In any event, we will have more news on this as soon as it comes in. You can read the official synopses for the affected episodes below.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“Zari, Not Zari” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

MEMORIES – Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

THE FLASH

“So Long and Goodnight” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE’S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“The Great British Fake Off” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

WE’VE GOT COMPANY – With Sara (Caity Lotz) recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts to notice something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie hold down the Waverider. Olivia Swann also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Jackie Canino.