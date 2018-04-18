‘The Flash’: What’s Next for SPOILER After “Lose Yourself”?

Team Flash had their most dramatic face-off with The Thinker yet this season, and to say that it went poorly would be an understatement. However, for one of the heroes, the battle with The Thinker may have just changed everything.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Lose Yourself”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight, Team Flash tracked down the last bus meta, Edwin Gauss/Folded Man, and brought him to STAR Labs to protect him. They also were able to locate The Thinker’s pocket dimension lair and it finally seemed like they might have the upper hand. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) still thought the best plan would be to kill DeVoe but went on with the plan. However, when they arrived in the lair they discovered that they were facing a hologram. The real DeVoe? He and The Mechanic had invaded STAR Labs.

Team Flash was not prepared for this. Iris (Candice Patton) ended up battling The Mechanic and Ralph managed to face off with DeVoe who, by that time, had found the bus metas Team Flash was keeping safe and killed them, taking on their powers. Ralph thought he had defeated The Thinker — who by then was in the body of Edwin Gauss — but he hadn’t. DeVoe soon killed Ralph and took his body before attacking Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker), and The Flash. Killer Frost got close enough to DeVoe to try to use her powers on him, but instead he grabbed her and tossed her like a rag doll, Killer Frost disappearing before viewers very eyes in the process.

After the fight was over and the DeVoes were gone, Caitlin had Cisco check her over because something felt off to her and a quick dark matter scan proved she was right. DeVoe, using Melting Pot’s powers, took Caitlin’s abilities. With just one touch, DeVoe effectively removed Killer Frost from Caitlin, particularly tragic as Caitlin and Killer Frost had finally learned not only how to live with each other, but were becoming friends as well.

Now, not only is Team Flash down not one but two heroes, but DeVoe has the ability to take any metahuman powers. This could pose real problems as, in theory, DeVoe could simply transfer those powers to himself… or anyone he feels like. He could, theoretically, give The Mechanic powers now too.

And losing Ralph and Killer Frost isn’t even the worst of Team Flash’s issues. The Thinker also stole even more dark matter from Harry’s thinking cap making the bad guy even more powerful than before.

What do you think about this stunning turn for Caitlin/Killer Frost? Sound off in the comments!

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.