The Flash "Masquerade" Photos Released

This week, Team Flash will say goodbye to Cisco Ramon as Carlos Valdes exits The CW's The Flash and that departure means a whole new chapter for the series, one which will see Chester (Brandon McKnight) take over for Cisco as the team continues to protect Central City. Now, we have an idea of what that looks like. The CW has released photos from "Masquerade", the upcoming 13th episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode will air on Tuesday, June 15th, and will see not only Chester try to fill Cisco's shoes, but will also see Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) have to face her past. You can check out the synopsis below.

"CECILE IS TRAPPED – Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer’s old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Christina M. Walker."

The photos from the episode, which you can check out for yourself below, appears to show Cecile in some distress in a few of the photos but also reveals the return of Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss), though there are no details about what Sue's appearance will bring in the synopsis.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Masquerade" will air on June 15th.