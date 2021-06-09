The Flash "Masquerade" Preview Released

✖

This week Team Flash said goodbye to Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), but while that marks a major status quo change for Central City's heroes, they won't have much time to adjust before dealing with a terrifying threat a little too close to one of their own. The CW has released a preview for "Masquerade", the thirteenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode, which will air on June 15th, will find Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) trapped in a psychic prison and it seems like Barry (Grant Gustin) is right there with her.

In the preview, which you can check out down below, someone has taken over Cecile's body and trapped her in a psychic prison. A terrified Cecile asks what happens if they die in said prison and Barry has to tell her that if they die in there, they die for real. As for how this all happens, fans will have to check out the episode to see, though the end of "Good-Bye Vibrations" did reveal Cecile's reflection wearing a golden mask that looked an awful lot like Psycho Pirate's. We haven't seen that villain since Elseworlds so if it is indeed Psycho Pirate, it would line up with something Nicolet said late last year during the virtual CCXP in Brazil.

"You know we’re not allowed to tell you secrets about the season. But I will say I think it's a reasonable assumption that, yeah we always have time travel, on some level, happening," Nicolet said. "I mean, I can tell you this, there are going to be some favorites from the past, some bad guys favorites that may be paying a visit or two this season so I'll leave it up to you to speculate on how they’re going to get to us."

"CECILE IS TRAPPED – Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer’s old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Christina M. Walker."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Masquerade" will air on June 15th.