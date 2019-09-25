Finn Wolfhard Is Excited to See IT CHAPTER TWO Director Helm The Flash

After taking the horror world by storm with IT and IT CHAPTER TWO, Andy Muschietti is currently slated to helm DC’s long-awaited The Flash movie. While there’s no telling exactly when the project will come to fruition, it sounds like one of the IT franchise’s stars is excited to see Muschietti take it on. Finn Wolfhard, who plays the younger version of Richie Tozier in both films, was asked about Muschietti’s next directing gig in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I didn’t bug him, but I was just like, ‘That’s so cool, man!’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m really excited.’” Wolfhard explained. “I’m excited to see what comes out of that; I hope he does it.”

Wolfhard went on to praise Muschietti’s directing style, and say that he really hopes the director ends up making the Ezra Miller-led project a reality.

“On the first It, I remember working with Cary Fukunaga, and he ended up leaving.” Wolfhard continued. “Then, Andy came in, and he’s such an amazing director. It’s one of those things where you’re not making the film until you’re actually on set making it. So, I hope Andy does it; it’ll be sweet.”

Muschietti is the latest in a string of directors to take on The Flash, after The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Seth Graeme-Smith, Dope‘s Rick Famuyiwa, and The Flash‘s John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were previously signed on to the project. The newest incarnation of the project will get a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl screenwriter Christina Hodson and was recently confirmed to be Muschietti’s next project.

“What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it,” Muschietti explained in a recent interview. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

The fate of The Flash has been in a state of flux over the years, but it sounds like Miller is optimistic about the film eventually hitting the big screen.

“Nothing is ever certain in this world, but as certain as things get, we’re making a f-cking crazy-dope Flash movie,” Miller shared late last year. “It’s one of my great life dreams, and just the fact that we’re on the way—anyone who knows about Barry Allen knows he may arrive late, very late, but once he gets there, it’s all solved. We have to trust.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.