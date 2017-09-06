The Flash Movie Loses Director Rick Famuyima

The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller has lost its director, Rick Famuyima. The split is reportedly due to creative differences between Famuyima and Warner Bros.

Famuyima is the second director to exit DC Films’s The Flash project. Seth Grahame-Smith was the first director attached to the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When I was approached by Warner Bros and DC about the possibility of directing The Flash, I was excited about the opportunity to enter this amazing world of characters that I loved growing up, and still do to this day. I was also excited to work with Ezra Miller, who is a phenomenal young actor,” Famuyiwa said in a statement. “I pitched a version of the film in line with my voice, humor, and heart. While it’s disappointing that we couldn’t come together creatively on the project, I remain grateful for the opportunity. I will continue to look for opportunities to tell stories that speak to a fresh generational, topical, and multicultural point of view. I wish Warner Brothers, DC, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns, and Ezra Miller all the best as they continue their journey into the speed force.”

Warner Bros. has not commented on the development.

This is an awkward time for The Flash to lose its director, as the film is already deep into pre-production. That includes casting Kiersey Clemons to play Iris West opposite Miller, as well as Billy Crudup as Barry’s father.

It is unclear if this huge development in the midst of preproduction will force Warner Bros. to move The Flash‘s release date.

Grahame-Smith left The Flash before pre-production began. That made it a relatively smooth and easy process for Warner Bros. to conduct a new director search and eventually bring Famuyima on board. Losing a director who has already begun to work on the film in pre-production will likely prove a much more complicated problem for the studio to solve.

The Flash is the second movie on DC Films’ slate that has required multiple director searches. Michelle MacLaren was originally signed on to direct Wonder Woman, but, like Famuyima, left over creative differences with the studio. Patty Jenkins replaced MacLaren on the project.



Miller debuted as the Flash in a brief cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He will reprise the role again in Justice League in 2017.

Warner Bros. isn’t the only studio to lose a director of a superhero movie over creative differences recently. Deadpool director Tim Miller recently quit the sequel over creative clashes with star and producer Ryan Reynolds. Miller and his animation studio, Blur, are now set to produce the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

The Flash is scheduled for theatrical release on March 18, 2018.

Source: Variety