The Flash Gets 2022 Release Date

The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller is now headed to theaters after a long series of delays and changes. The film from Warner Bros. is expected to arrive in theaters on July 1, 2022. Miller is expected to reprise his role from two previous DC Comics movies It and It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti on board to direct after finding success at Warner Bros. with his Stephen King horror movies. Other details of the film remain unclear but Miller will have to wrap production on Warner’s i movies before he can begin working on The Flash.

Muschietti was doing an interview with Fandango in promotion of his It: Chapter Two when he was directly asked if he was indeed directing The Flash. He confirmed as much with a simple “Yup,” and went on to offer up a brief tease of what appealed to him about the DC Comics metahuman’s story. It won’t have much in common with Miuschietti’s Pennywise tales.

“What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it,” Muschietti said. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

The news comes with a few big announcements for release dates from Warner Brothers. Mortal Kombat was moved up from its March of 2021 date to January 15, 2021 and the untitled fourth Matrix film will hit theaters on May 21, 2021.

The Flash hits theaters on July 1, 2022.