First Look At The Flash’s New Season 4 Suit Revealed

There’s been plenty of chatter among Arrowverse fans about a potential new suit for the Flash, and it looks as though the rumors are true.

A new suit for Barry has been spotted at S.T.A.R. Labs, and it’s definitely worth taking a look at.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shared to Instagram this week, this photo of the new suit was taken by a journalist during a visit to the set. By the looks of things, the new upgrade is going for a much sleeker design than the suits of the past.

The most notable difference in this suit is the logo on the chest. Instead of that chunky insignia that sat in the center of the previous design, this upgrade looks to have something actually built into the suit.

On top of that, it looks as though this suit is actually lighter in color, bringing it closer to the original comic version. We’ll have to see if that’s actually the case though, because the bright color could be attributed to the lights shining down on the display.

The Flash returns on Tuesday, October 10th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, prior to the premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!