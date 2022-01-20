The Flash: New Details on Original Cast Member’s Return

Last fall it was confirmed that Rick Cosnett, who portrayed Eddie Thawne in The Flash‘s first season would be returning for a single flashback episode in Season 8 of The CW series. Now, while we wait for the series to return in March, we have a few more details about that return. According to TVLine, while the character may cross paths with Barry and Iris’s grown-up children, Bart and Nora as was teased in a preview for the season, it doesn’t sound like we’ll see Eddie and Barry Allen interact at all, at least not based on what series star Grant Gustin told the outlet.

“I only got to see Rick behind the scenes and hug him—and it felt like no time had passed,” Gustin said. “But unfortunately, we didn’t share any screen time during his return.”

We still don’t know much about what to expect when The Flash returns in March, but as fans saw during the last moments of “Armageddon, Part 5”, Both Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher) appeared in a 2014 photo of the Central City Police Department. Then, a preview for the show’s return in March gave us our first look at Eddie’s return making it seem like the siblings are headed back to where their father’s speedster story starts—which would put them in place to cross paths with Eddie.

If the West-Allen kids do cross paths with Thawne, it could be an interesting experience for them. In the first season of The Flash—which corresponds to the time frame the siblings appear to have dropped into—Eddie was in a relationship with Iris West (Candice Patton). However, as the ancestor of the future-born Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher), Eddie ended his life in the Season 1 finale to wipe Eobard out of existence, something that clearly didn’t exactly work as well as one may have hoped considering that Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash continued to be a major threat to Barry through the “Armageddon” event.

Cosnett’s Season 8 return will mark the third time the actor has returned to The Flash after his character’s demise in Season 1. He previously appeared in Season 2’s “Flash Back” and then again as an avatar of the Speed Force in Season 3’s “Into the Speed Force”.

The Flash will return for its eighth season on Wednesday, March 9th at 8/7c on The CW.

Are you looking forward to Rick Cosnett’s return to The Flash? Let us know your thoughts I the comment section!