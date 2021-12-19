The Flash Season 8 Preview Teases Timeline Trouble

The CW has released a preview for The Flash‘s eighth season and while Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) may have fixed the problems with the timeline caused by Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) in the five-part “Armageddon” event, it seems like there are still some major timeline issues to deal with when the Arrowverse series returns. The preview shows Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) Bart (Jordan Fisher) — Barry and Iris’ children from the future — trying to figure out “where they messed up” so that they can put the timeline back where it’s supposed to be.

As fans of The Flash saw during the last moments of “Armageddon, Part 5”, both Nora and Bart appeared in a 2014 photo of the Central City Police Department and with the appearance of Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) in the preview, it seems like the siblings are headed back to where their father’s speedster story starts. You can check out the preview for yourself below.

Cosnett’s return to the series was announced back in October with it confirmed that Cosnett will appear in one, “flashback” episode of the series. While that seemingly narrows things down just a bit, there are still quite a few questions about what exactly Bart and Nora will be trying to fix — and what exactly it is they broke in the first place. With Barry and Iris’ future kids playing a role in Season 8 of The Flash, it’s hard not to speculate that their appearance may also connect to another character revealed in recent casting news. It was previously announced that Mika Abdalla had been cast as Tinya Wazzo for the series. In comics, Tinya Wazzo is a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes known as Phantom Girl or, in the Post-Zero Hour continuity, as Apparition. While it hasn’t been confirmed that The Flash’s Tinya Wazzo comes from the future, it would make for an interesting connection, especially since The CW has described the character as “After years of successfully hiding in plain sight, reluctant meta-teenager Tinya Wazzo’s life is turned upside down when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen’s latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Tinya is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed — one that will change her life forever.”

However, Bart and Nora factor into Season 8 of The Flash, fans will have a little bit of time to wait before it all becomes clear. The series is on hiatus until Wednesday, March 9th at 8/7c — a new night for the series.