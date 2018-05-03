‘The Flash’ Outruns Amunet Black in New Season 4 Poster

Sometimes, it takes a villain to defeat a villain. At least, that’s what the heroes are hoping on The CW‘s The Flash.

The network has released a new poster featuring The Flash/Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) running away from Amunet Black (guest star Katee Sackhoff) with both characters powered up with Central City in the background.

You can check it out below.

The poster comes ahead of next week’s episode “Harry and the Harrisons” which will see the return of Amunet, though this time instead of being an adversary for Team Flash, the shady business woman who literally deals in metahumans will be stepping up as an ally. Turns out, Amunet is immune to the Thinker’s powers which gives her quite the advantage over the evil mastermind who has been plaguing Team Flash all season.

Of course, teaming up with Amunet isn’t Team Flash’s first choice. Remember, the last time we saw Amunet she was preparing to buy Barry and the other metahumans from the corrupt warden of Iron Heights Prison for her black-market schemes but working with Amunet may be their only choice. There has yet to be an encounter between Team Flash and The Thinker that has gone well for them. Either The Thinker is consistently one step ahead of them or he hurts those they care about — last night he nearly killed Cisco’s girlfriend, Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) and did kill Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) a few weeks ago.

The team may have their hands full teaming up with Amunet, though. A preview for “Harry and the Harrisons” shows Iris (Candice Patton) having to remind Amunet that they don’t kill.

Bringing Amunet on to help may come at just the right time for Team Flash. In last night’s episode, “Therefore She Is” The Thinker’s master plan was revealed with the villain planning on using a combination of satellites, quantum computers, and his powers to reduce the intelligence of everyone on earth so that he can control the world. While the episode ended with The Thinker’s wife, Marlize/The Mechanic (Kim Englebrecht) trapping him in a pocket dimension and leaving him. The Thinker is still a threat.

The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Harry and the Harrisons” debuts on May 8.