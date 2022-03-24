The Flash: “Phantoms” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Phantoms”, the ninth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, March 30th. This week’s episode saw the emergence of a new threat to Central City and a new challenge for Team Flash when a mysterious metahuman with unusual fire powers killed two people — and Jaco Birch/The Hotness nearly ended up taking the fall for it. With a possible meta serial killer on the loose, Team Flash may be facing their most dangerous foe yet, and from the looks of things in the preview, it all comes a little too close to home in short order.

In the preview, which you can check out for yourself below, it seems like the mysterious meta attacks Team Flash. It’s a genuinely frightening scenario, especially since at this point they don’t know who this meta is — or how to stop them.

The episode will also see Iris follow a story to Coast City and, per the recently released episode photos, will see the return of Sue Dearbon, who was last seen in Season 7’s “Rayo de Luz”. The title of the episode may also tease at the arrival of Tinya Wazzo (Mika Abdalla). In comics, Tinya Wazzo is a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes known as Phantom Girl, or in the Post-Zero Hour continuity, as Apparition.

Abdalla’s Tinya Wazzo is described as a reluctant meta-teenager who, after years of successfully hiding in plain sight, has her life turned upside down when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen’s latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Tinya is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed – one that will change her life forever. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

“THE FIRE WITHIN – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him meanwhile Iris, (Candice Patton) needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jeff Hersh.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Phantoms” will air on Wednesday, March 30th.

