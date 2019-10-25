The Flash: Danny Trejo Returns in New Photos

Danny Trejo is coming back to The CW in just a couple of weeks. After having appeared in two previous episodes of The Flash over the past couple of seasons, Trejo is once again returning to the world of Barry Allen for another adventure. On Friday, The CW released some new photos from an upcoming episode of The Flash, and they featured Trejo as Breacher, reprising the role for the first time since 2018.

Breacher will once again appear on The Flash in the upcoming episode “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach,” which will be the fifth episode of Season 6 and is airing on November 5th. It sounds like most of the episode will focus on some other members of Team Flash, like Cisco and Killer Frost, while Barry is absent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the official synopsis for “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach” below, followed by all of the new photos from the episode.

“Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) faith in his ability to fill Barry’s (Grant Gustin) shoes as Team Leader is upended when he learns of a shocking murder. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) trusts no one except herself to hunt down the dangerous Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Joshua V. Gilbert”

Breacher & Cisco

Breacher & Cisco

Cisco

Breacher

Kamilla

Kamilla & Cisco

Nash Wells

Kamilla & Cisco

Cisco & Kamilla

Kamilla

Joe