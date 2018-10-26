‘The Flash’: Rag Doll Comes to Central City in “All Doll’d Up”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “All Doll’d Up,” the November 13 episode of The Flash.

In addition to introducing a new villain — Rag Doll, played by Troy James — the episode promises to be a tense one, as Nora apparently reveals something about the future that “devastates” her mother.

Given that she has already let on the Barry dies in the Crisis on Infinite Earths and never comes back, what else could she possibly reveal?

…Well, there is a whole Flash Museum full of stories about other potential losses and calamities.

In the pages of DC Comics, Peter Merkel is Rag Doll, a carnival contortionist who is born with “triple-jointedness”. He eventually uses his skills to hide inside giant rag dolls and rob various stores. Later in life, Merkel became an elderly cult leader, becoming an adversary of Starman and the Justice Society of America.

Merkel’s son then adopted the mantle of Rag Doll, appearing in Gail Simone and Dale Eaglesham’s Secret Six team.

Rag Doll on The Flash is described as “an incredibly emotional damaged criminal who has the power to bend out of shape and fit his whole body into small spaces. As he is enjoying his criminal activities, Team Flash will be challenged by the Rag Doll in shocking ways as his sick plan is revealed.”

Rag Doll will be just the latest foe for Team Flash to go up against in Season 5, with Big Bad Cicada (American Pie‘s Chris Klein) set to cause a lot of trouble as well.

You can see the official synopsis below.

BARRY AND IRIS TEAM UP TO STOP A DANGEROUS META NAMED RAG DOLL

Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) lets something slip about the future that devastates Iris (Candice Patton). In an attempt to distract his wife, Barry (Grant Gustin) asks Iris to team up to stop a new meta, Rag Doll (guest star Troy James). Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns something about her father.

Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Sterling Gates.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW. “All Doll’d Up” will debut on November 13.