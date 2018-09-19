‘The Flash’: Awesome Ralph Dibny Private Investigator Billboard Spotted

Even metahuman private investigators have to advertise and that’s just what one fan of The CW’s The Flash discovered in the form of a billboard featuring Ralph Dibny

Shared on Twitter, the billboard was spotted by a fan in Vancouver, Canada where The Flash and the other Arrowverse shows film. You can check it out below.

As you can see in the tweet, the billboard looks like your standard outdoor advertising and features Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) looking fairly professional next to his name and job title with a fingerprint in the background. While there’s not really any context for the billboard, it at least seems like Ralph is getting himself back out there after being “killed” by Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands) last season only to play a critical role in defeating the villain. The character’s overall arc over the course of last season truly saw Ralph grow and change in a major way, something that Sawyer told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con back in July will see the character be a very different person in Season 5.

“I think, for Ralph, he finally got to the point where he was really willing to sacrifice himself for something greater than himself,” Sawyer said. “Which is the family, the team that he considers family, Team Flash. And I think doing that, I don’t think he expected to come out of that. But he did. And so, I think he’s just a very different person than he was when we met him in episode four last year. Very, very different.”

One of those differences is that audiences will get to see Ralph portrayed a little closer to his comic book roots. The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing said in a recent interview that Ralph would be showing some of his detective skills in the upcoming season.

“Ralph is going to be doing a lot more detecting this year than he did last season, and I think the description of Elongated Man was that he has the detective skills that rivals Batman’s,” Helbing said. “So, we want to get him on his journey in that regard this season.”

The Flash‘s fifth season will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.