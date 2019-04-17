‘The Flash’ Recap with Spoilers: A New Villain Arrives in “Goodspeed”

What’s going to happen after Nora’s betrayal? Is there another speedster in Central City? Keeping on reading to see our recap of “Godspeed!” Please note, full spoilers up ahead! If you have yet to watch the most recent episode of The Flash, proceed with caution.

Barry’s furious about Nora’s betrayal and takes it out on Sherloque, blaming the latter for not telling the group sooner.

In a flashback set 2049, we see that Nora working her day job as a crime scene investigator. At the scene, Nora and a friend make the realization that a speedster was at the scene and stole on-site chemicals, even though all speedsters were long thought dead. They’re working a lead later in the day at another lab when the speedster rushes in and steals more chemicals, revealing the new speedster to be Godspeed.

Godspeed uses lightning to throw Nora against a shelf, knocking her out. Later, she manages to wake up in the hospital with speed powers. When she comes to, Nora and her friend Leah determine they need to use Nora’s powers for good — that’s when she decides she needs to go speak with Eobard Thawne. At prison, Thawne refuses to help out Nora.

Later that night, Leah and Nora find out she didn’t get her powers from Godspeed — rather, she had a power-dampening chip implanted that was ripped out during her run-in with Godspeed. The two are having coffee when they realize another lab in town that may have the chemicals Godspeed is stealing. They head out there to see if they can steal the chemicals before the new speedster arrives but they’re too late. Godspeed kills Leah.

Continuing her investigation, she finds out Godspeed’s real name is August Heart, much like his comic book counterpart. She then realizes the chemicals he’s stealing will be used to stabilize his speedster powers, making him the most powerful metahuman to ever live. She informs Thawne of that back and the prison and he finally agrees to help her out.

Using Thawne’s advice, Nora’s able to lead Godspeed in front of a satellite, which momentarily disables his powers. She subsequently arrests him and goes to the prison to celebrate with Thawne, only to find out he’s about to be killed. He leads her to the secret room in STAR Labs, where she uncovers a video her father left behind before he disappeared in the crisis.

In the present day, we see the team has been reading Nora’s journal. After Iris finds out Nora’s friend was killed, she decides to unlock her from prison. She tries to please her case but Barry doesn’t buy it. He takes her to 2049 and drops her off, warning not to return to their timeline again.

