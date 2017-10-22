This Flash Red Death Art Makes Us Wish It Were Real

The Red Death is the worst parts of Batman and Flash combined into one being, but you’re almost okay with it if it produces fantastic art like this.

Okay, so maybe the destruction of the earth is a bad thing no matter how good the art is, but we can at least admire the art from afar, right? The art in question is the newest production from Bosslogic and The Kings Letter, and it is stunning.

Bosslogic posted the new creation with the caption “Continuing the Metal #artclash series with @thekingsletter this time round its Red Death, hope you guys like it. DawnBreaker next? :D”

It’s definitely movie quality and it kind of makes you want to see an actual comic crafted by the duo. While that might not happen, the good news is that they are taking requests for what the next evil Batman of the dark multiverse should be, and there’s plenty to pick from.

“Continuing the Metal #artclash series with @kingsletter this time around its the Red Death, hope you guys like it. Be sure to be following us for our weekly clashes. Who would you like to see from the metal series next?

The Batman Who Laughs is already completed, so that leaves several left to choose from. They could take on the Devastator, the Batman Doomsday mashup, or they could go the route of the Murder Machine, who is the evil Batman Cyborg.

There’s also The Drowned, the Aquaman Batman combo, as well as the Green Lantern Batman mix the Dawnbreaker. Last but not least is the mysterious Merciless, the Batman Wonder Woman mix with Ares like armor.

Regardless of who they end up choosing, it will probably look phenomenal.

You can find more of Bosslogic’s work on his Twitter and Instagram, and The Kings Letter can be found on Twitter and Instagram as well.

As for DC Metal, you can find out more about the evil Batmen of the dark multiverse here.

DC Metal #3 is in comic shops now.