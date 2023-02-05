The Flash "Rogues of War" Synopsis Teases Unlikely Allies for Team Flash

The Flash returns for its ninth and final season next week, but we're already getting an idea of how things will shape up for Barry Allen and the rest of Team Flash thanks to new photos and episode synopsis — including the synopsis for the third episode of the final season, "Rogues of War". The CW has released a new synopsis for the upcoming episode, which is set to air on Wednesday, February 22nd, and it teases some unlikely allies for the team as Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) start to further investigate issues in Central City. Unfortunately, it sounds like those alliances don't necessarily go as planned. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

ON THE MOVE – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) start to put together the pieces of what's happening in Central City and believe they know what the Rogues are after. Team Flash works together and recruits some unlikely allies to help, and the plan does not go as Team Flash expects. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) does her best to avoid having a conversation with Chester (Brandon McKnight). Brenton Spencer directed the episode with story by Sam Chalsen and written by Jeff Hersch & Jess Carson.

The Flash Confirms the Return of Three Major Characters for the Final Season

On Friday, The CW announced that Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy would be returning for the final season of The Flash as Eddie Thawne, Eobard Thawne, and Nora West-Allen respectively.

"We're so excited to have Rick join us once more as we put together our final batch of emotional and thrilling episodes," showrunner Eric Wallace told Entertainment Weekly. "It's especially wonderful as Rick was an integral part of the show's inaugural season. So having him return to help us conclude our show's incredible nine-year run was more than a privilege. It was a no-brainer."

"Having the incredibly gracious and talented Matt Letscher return for our final season was something we couldn't resist," Wallace said. "So, we created a very special story for him, one we've been excited to tell for a while, but couldn't until now. The result is a wild and bittersweet episode we hope fans — both old and new — will love."

"The Flash has always been a show about the importance of family," Wallace said. "So having the incredible Jessica Parker Kennedy back as fan-favorite speedster XS was always in the cards. As the daughter of Barry and Iris, Jessica's already made an unforgettable mark on our show's history. And with her latest season 9 adventure, Jessica's taking her incredible portrayal of Nora West-Allen to even greater heights in a way the audience has never seen before."

The ninth and final season of The Flash will premiere on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.