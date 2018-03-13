‘The Flash’: Harry Wells Builds His Own Thinking Cap in New “Run Iris, Run” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “Run Iris, Run”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The clip shows Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh) working on the prototype for his own version of DeVoe’s Thinking Cap — and trying it out on an unlikely source. Once he wears the cap, Harry begins to be able to predict what habits Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) does while eating a veggie dog.

While Harry seems to have a good handle on the Thinking Cap, Ralph points out that the design isn’t quite perfect yet — because it’s making Harry’s hair catch on fire.

It sounds like the episode will see Team Flash taking on a new approach to defeat DeVoe, after his consciousness was swapped into yet another body during a recent installment. With Team Flash finally deciding, and failing to use the cerebral inhibitor against DeVoe – something that has been teased for almost a full season – it’s clear that the team is going back to the drawing board.

Elsewhere, the episode will see Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) is accidentally given Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) speedster abilities. The powers will come from an altercation with Melting Pot (Leonardo Nam), a meta with the ability to swap DNA from one person to another.

When Iris does suit up as a speedster, she will be going up against Jaco Birch (Glee alum Max Adler), a metahuman with the ability to control fire.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.