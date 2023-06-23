The Flash Gives a New Look at Sasha Calle's Supergirl Costume

✖

Warner Bros.' upcoming The Flash movie will introduce Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and new photos give a much better look at her superhero costume. Calle, the former star of Young and the Restless, will portray Supergirl in The Flash, a film that is expected to travel the DC Multiverse. Michael Keaton is also returning as Bruce Wayne/Batman, along with Ben Affleck. Licensing Expo 2022 is currently taking place in Las Vegas, and Warner Bros. has several costumes on display for fans to take a look at, including Sasha Calle's Supergirl, as well as Ezra Miller's Flash and Black Manta from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

HipHopGamer is back with four additional Supergirl photos from director Andy Muschetti's The Flash. Fans have already gotten to see some of Supergirl's costume in leaked set photos, though now we're granted an even closer eye view. You can see some of the fine details in the costume from two of the side shots, and the intense craftsmanship and work that's gone into bringing Supergirl to life.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid," Muschietti previously told Vanity Fair of The Flash. "It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

Warner Bros. gave a sneak peek at The Flash during its CinemaCon panel in April. The footage revealed that Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne/Batman will be de-aged in the movie and will operate a batcycle. Michael Shannon also makes a brief appearance as General Zod and we get introduced to Sasha Callie's Supergirl. ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo was in attendance and offered a description of the footage, which can be found below:

"Barry Allen fidgets in a line. He's at work. Flash travels back outside his childhood home. In his childhood room, Blue lightning flickers around Barry. He looks at photos of his mom and dad and kid Barry. 'Time has a pattern. It can help deliver certain events to certain people... drawn to each other like magnets... ' At Wayne Manor, we see someone with shoulder length white hair from behind. He opens a secret door to reveal seven Batsuits stood together. Elsewhere, Flash slows down time and races up the side of a building. Batfleck rides a Bat bike in a car chase with police – it's daytime. Michael Shannon appears as Zod. Supergirl's costume looks similar to Henry Cavill's. An unmasked Keaton is dressed as Batman, and says 'You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts.' He says this to Barry, alternate Barry, and Supergirl. Title card: THE FLASH. Keaton, who now has shorter hair, has an upgraded version of the 89 Batsuit with a bold yellow emblem."

What do you think of the new Supergirl photos for The Flash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!