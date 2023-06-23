The Flash Offers the Best Look Yet at Ezra Miller's New Costume

✖

Fans are getting an up-close look at Ezra Miller's new updated costume for The Flash. Licensing Expo 2022 is taking place in Las Vegas this year, and Warner Bros. has several costumes on hand for spectators to take a look at. Among those are Black Manta's costume in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as the Scarlet Speedster's armor-less apparel. Mannequins are suited up in The Flash's red supersuit, which also shows off its stylish gold boots and red gloves. It's a stark contrast to the armored suit Ezra Miller wore in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

HipHopGamer shared four photos of The Flash costume taken at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo 2022. The first image shows a front view of the suit from head to toe. A lot of muscle definition can be found in the mid-cage area, giving Barry Allen a six-pack. Our second photo moves in closer to show the Flash chest logo, which fans have seen from director Andy Muschietti. Image #3 drops down to the gold boots that look similar to a runner's sneaker at the bottom. Finally, a side angle focuses in on the gloves and wrist.

Warner Bros. gave a sneak peek at The Flash during its CinemaCon panel in April. The footage revealed that Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne/Batman will be de-aged in the movie and will operate a batcycle. Michael Shannon also makes a brief appearance as General Zod and we get introduced to Sasha Callie's Supergirl. ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo was in attendance and offered a description of the footage, which can be found below:

"Barry Allen fidgets in a line. He's at work. Flash travels back outside his childhood home. In his childhood room, Blue lightning flickers around Barry. He looks at photos of his mom and dad and kid Barry. 'Time has a pattern. It can help deliver certain events to certain people... drawn to each other like magnets... ' At Wayne Manor, we see someone with shoulder length white hair from behind. He opens a secret door to reveal seven Batsuits stood together. Elsewhere, Flash slows down time and races up the side of a building. Batfleck rides a Bat bike in a car chase with police – it's daytime. Michael Shannon appears as Zod. Supergirl's costume looks similar to Henry Cavill's. An unmasked Keaton is dressed as Batman, and says 'You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts.' He says this to Barry, alternate Barry, and Supergirl. Title card: THE FLASH. Keaton, who now has shorter hair, has an upgraded version of the 89 Batsuit with a bold yellow emblem."

What do you think of Flash's new superhero costume? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The Flash races into theaters on June 23, 2023.