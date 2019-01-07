‘The Flash’ Fan Reveals Continuity Error With Savitar

Right before its midseason break, The Flash aired its 100th episode and with it came several characters from seasons past. As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) made their run through time, they eventually ran into Savitar.

And here’s where things get a bit fuzzy. According to one eagle-eyed Reddit user, Savitar died differently a second time around than how he originally kicked the bucket in season three. On the /r/FlashTV subreddit, /u/windmarkUS made sure to point out that the crew behind the VFX changed how Savitar fell, whether intentional or not.

When the evil version of Barry Allen was eventually killed season three, episode 23, the speedster is shot in the back by Iris (Candice Patton), forcing him to spin around and fall down on his back, eventually disappearing from time.

In the 100th episode, however, Savitar is shot before and falls to his knees before subsequently falling onto his stomach and fizzling into the aether of time.

Though the initial identity of Savitar was long-speculated about before the big season three reveal, Flash alum John Wesley Shipp says he thinks the character he often times plays in the show, Jay Garrick, knew the identity of the silver speedster the entire time.

“It’s not something that they explored,” Shipp previously told ComicBook.com. “Given earlier episodes, particularly the one that Rachel Talalay directed, the one where he goes too far in the future and he sees Iris being killed he’s grilling me, and he’s saying, ‘Is that gonna happen?’ And I’m hedging, I obviously know what he’s seen,” Shipp added. “So, I have a feeling that Jay on some level knew all along. Was it explored in the writing and the script? No. I don’t think you ever saw Jay’s reaction to that.”

The Flash returns with its midseason premiere “The Flash & The Furious” on Tuesday, January 15th at 8 pm Eastern. The full synopsis for the midseason premiere can be found below.

“While Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) grapples with the revelation that Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) killed her grandmother, Team Flash must stop the formidable team-up of a newly sprung from jail Weather Witch (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Silver Ghost (guest star Gabrielle Walsh), a new meta-tech villain who can control engines and motorized technology. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) discuss creating a meta-human cure.”