‘The Flash’: Iris Suits Up in “Run Iris, Run” Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “Run Iris, Run”, the upcoming sixteenth episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

The episode will present fans with a pretty unique scenario, as Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) is accidentally given Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) speedster abilities. The powers will come from an altercation with Melting Pot (Leonardo Nam), a meta with the ability to swap DNA from one person to another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Iris does suit up as a speedster, she will be going up against Jaco Birch (Glee alum Max Adler), a metahuman with the ability to control fire.

This sort of switcheroo is not an entirely uncommon trope in superhero fiction; most notably, in Grant Morrison’s acclaimed All-Star Superman, the Man of Steel gave Lois Lane a serum that would make her “super” for a day, so that she could experience life from his perspective. Judging by the promo, WestAllen will be handling this in a pretty unique way, including Barry being knocked off of his feet after Iris speeds out of the room. (Which, by the way, feels like payback for all the times Barry did the same to other characters in early seasons.

In the meantime, the rest of Team Flash will be there to help Iris, and it appears that they might have their own mission as well. In several photos for the episode, Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh) can be seen holding or wearing a sort of helmet device, one that looks somewhat similar to Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker’s apparatus. There’s a very could chance that Team Flash could be building a new piece of tech to outsmart DeVoe, now that the cerebral inhibitor didn’t go as planned in this week’s installment.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Run, Iris, Run”, which will air on March 13, below.

Team Flash confronts a new bus meta, Matthew AKA Melting Pot (guest star Leonardo Nam), with the ability to swap people’s DNA. During a battle with Team Flash, Matthew transfers Barry’s (Grant Gustin) super speed to Iris (Candice Patton).

Now, with a new threat unleashed on Central City, Barry must act as the team leader while Iris takes on the mantle of superhero speedster in order to defeat their new foe.

Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.