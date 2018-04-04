Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Come to ‘The Flash’ in “Null and Annoyed” Photos

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Null and Annoyed”, the upcoming seventeenth episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

The episode will see Team Flash dealing with one of the two remaining “Bus Metas” – Janet Petty/Null (Bethany Brown), a thief with the ability to manipulate gravity. As the promo for the episode showed, this could have some hilarious effects on Team Flash, sending Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) flying into the air.

“It’s a good, funny episode.” Kevin Smith, who directed the installment, said last month. “People are going to see it and be like ‘You f*cking jumped the shark with this.’ But it’s very funny. There’s some witty sh*t, and there’s some visual jokes.”

The set-ups of some of those jokes can be seen in these photos, from the return of Danny Trejo’s Breacher, to an onscreen appearance from Smith and Jason Mewes. As several photos show, the duo will be playing security guards, who conveniently resemble their iconic characters of Jay and Silent Bob.

“We shot a scene, Jason and I, where we play two security guards in The Flash.” Smith explained. “And it’s not Jay and Silent Bob, but Jason speaks and I don’t. So there you go.”

But as it turns out, the Smith cameo almost didn’t happen, for one very specific reason.

“Honestly, I did not want to do it, because I knew it required that I wear pants.” Smith revealed. “Like, there’s only so far in the world that I can take [my usual] outfit, and believe me, I’ve stretched it to its limit. …But I knew if I was playing a part, where I wasn’t being me, I had to be the security guard. I couldn’t be the security guard in jorts. They probably would cut that. So I knew I’d have to wear an outfit and sh*t, which included pants. So I was like ‘Oh f*ck, I don’t wanna do it.’ But I knew if I said no, I’d never hear the end of it from [Jay]. Cause he’d go ‘We had a chance to be on a f*cking Flash together, and you didn’t f*cking take it!’ So I said ‘Alright, we’ll do it.’ And they suited us up like security guards. And for the first time, I think since my father died, I wore dress pants.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Null and Annoyed” will air on April 10th.