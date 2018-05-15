‘The Flash’ Star Teases Secret Weapon Against DeVoe

The Flash is gearing up for a unique battle against Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands) — and it sounds like a secret weapon could be in their grasp.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Flash star Grant Gustin teased what fans can expect in the two remaining episodes of this season. As Gustin revealed, Team Flash will try to get to Marlize DeVoe/The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht), but will do so by some unconventional means.

“When Iris wants to find Marlize and send citizens after Marlize, that seems sketchy to Barry,” Gustin revealed. “Now it feels like we’re having people do our job for us a little bit. But Barry, as he tends to do with Iris, eventually comes around and sees it from her point of view, that Marlize is probably the only good thing left about DeVoe, and maybe that would benefit us, and we’ll be able to use that to get through to him.”

That relationship between Marlize and Clifford has been one of the most surprising elements of The Flash‘s fourth season — both for fans and the show’s crew.

“Kim is amazing,” showrunner Todd Helbing recently told ComicBook.com. “Kim [Engelbrecht] and Neil [Sandilands] together are an amazing team, but I think one thing that we didn’t realize was how much the emotional story was going to be reliant on Kim. Her performance this whole season has just been mind-boggling. She’s so amazing, and to be up on set and watch her do that in person is something to behold. Writing them as a couple, what’s so great about The Thinker this season as well is, it’s really this love story that goes awry.”

And it sounds like as The Flash‘s fourth season draws to a close, Marlize’s agency in the situation with Clifford could end up playing a pretty big role.

“Marlize DeVoe is the true believer,” Helbing continued. “She was somebody that really wants to fix humanity and she really believes that, but as this season has progressed and DeVoe got more and more intelligent and less and less emotional — that’s the reason why he created the Weeper, was he knew that going gin, ‘I’m going to needs something to keep my wife by my side.’ But I don’t think that he even saw how detached emotionally he was going to become and how that was going to affect Marlize and the two of them.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.