[SPOILER] is Pregnant on ’The Flash'

Team Flash is gearing up for a wedding this season on The Flash, but after tonight's episode they may also need to start planning for a baby shower, too.

Spoilers for tonight's episode of The Flash, 'Luck Be A Lady', below!

Joe West (Jesse L Martin) had a lot of upheaval to deal with on tonight's episode. In addition to dealing with the chaos Hazard and her bad luck field created on a professional level, things weren't in the best shape on the home front -- literally. What started out as the usual noisy pipes at the West house turned out to be a large plumbing issue that prompted Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to suggest that maybe they should look at just buying a new home since they really don't have kids living there anymore.

The idea of moving out of the family home, the place where he raised Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton), initially doesn't appeal to Joe but as the bad luck gets worse the pipes burst and creating a much bigger home improvement situation. With the ceilings falling down Joe starts to think that maybe it's time to move on. So, when Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) announces he's leaving Central City for Blue Valley the writing is one the wall for Joe. He tells Cecile that he's come around to her line of thinking. It's time for a new home.

Except it's not. Cecile reveals to Joe that she herself has had a change of heart about the home, especially since she's pregnant and no one is more stunned than Joe.

While fans can likely safely guess that a new baby won't be unwelcome for the West/Allen clan a pregnant Cecile poses a whole new challenge for the family and Team Flash as well. Not only is Cecile the district attorney of Central City, a job that could put her in harm's way from time to time, she's now part of the Flash family and with the team having figured out that someone wanted Barry brought back from the Speed Force for the purpose of creating new metahumans things could be riskier than ever those close to Barry.

Of course, fans will just have to keep watching The Flash to see how things play out when it comes to the future newest member of the West family -- and to see if Joe finally manages to find his words.

