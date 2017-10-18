‘The Flash’ Tries His Luck In “Luck Be A Lady” Promo

The CW has released a new promo for ‘Luck Be A Lady’, the upcoming third episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

The episode will see Team Flash battling Becky Sharpe (Sugar Lynn Beard), also known as the DC Comics villain Hazard. Hazard has the ability to bestow bad luck upon her enemies, something that seems to be in full display in this promo.

Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) is shown tripping on a truck full of marbles, electrical problems appear to plague the West household, and various other debacles appear to be happening.

Beard was first spotted on The Flash‘s set earlier this summer, giving fans the earliest look yet at one of season four’s villains of the week.

The promo also shows the return of Harrison “Harry” Wells (Tom Cavanaugh), who can be shown being hit in the head with a piece of equipment. The Earth-2 version of Wells was confirmed to return earlier this year, and he will apparently embark on a unique arc once he does.

“Season 4 for Harry,” Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg explained earlier this year. “is really realizing what he’s missing in his life and what it is he needs to become a better, more complete person. And so he’s going to be going on a fairly epic emotional journey this season that is tied to The Thinker’s (Neil Sandilands) plan.”

‘Luck Be A Lady’ will air on Tuesday, October 24th, at 8/7c on The CW.