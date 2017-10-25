‘The Flash’: What’s Wrong With Harry?

Harrison Wells, the Earth-2 version, returned to Team Flash tonight, but something about Harry just seemed off.

From the moment Harry (Tom Cavanagh) stepped out of the breach when Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) was expecting to see his daughter, Jesse, something has just seemed off about the usually composed scientist. His hair was a little disheveled, he seemed nervous, and frankly, this wasn’t the gruff but lovable Harry Flash fans got used to back in Season Two.

Harry’s smarts were still on point, but he and Cisco seemed to butt heads even more than normal over whether or not Hazard was bringing “bad juju” or if it had a scientific explanation instead, and their professional rivalry didn’t end with disagreeing on a matter of luck. The two brilliant minds clashed over how they were going to determine exactly how Hazard was creating her bad luck force field as well.

So what’s going on with Harry? Turns out if Harry looks a little rattled it’s because he is. Harry confesses to Cisco that things aren’t quite okay at home now that Jesse is the Flash equivalent of Earth-2. With Jay Garrick released from the Speed Force in Season Three, Jesse was able to return to her home Earth to protect Central City there. Of course, the young heroine couldn’t do it alone, so Harry stepped up to help. After assembling a support team for Jesse much like what Barry has on Earth-1, Jesse and her team (which is unfortunately not named Jesse and the Quicksters) felt like Harry was being too overbearing. They voted him off the team, leaving Harry with nowhere to go but back to Earth-1.

And his arrival may just be the stroke of luck Team Flash needs. Things are only getting worse as Hazard’s lucky streak continues, and Team Flash needs all the help they can get before everyone’s luck runs out.

