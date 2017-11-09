‘The Flash’: ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Titanic’, and More Pop Culture References In “Girls Night Out”

Team Flash endured some pretty eventful bachelor/bachelorette parties in tonight’s episode, and dropped a few pop culture references along the way.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, ‘Girls Night Out’, below.

We already covered one of the episode’s biggest Easter eggs – a nod to The Incredible Hulk. But there were a few other subtle, and fun ones, along the way. Let’s break them down.

Doctor Who

The first pop culture reference came when Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) told her daughter Joanie (Riley Jade Berglund) about her pregnancy.

Joanie joked that after years of wanting a sibling, Cecile is finally giving her one – just “seven Doctor Whos later.”

This, of course, is reference to the hit BBC series, which has its lead regenerate every few years. It’s also one of

Later in the scene, Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) arrived at Joe’s house, and dropped a play on one of Doctor Who‘s biggest lines. He said that the house was “smaller on the inside” than it looked on the outside – the opposite of Doctor Who’s TARDIS.

Star Wars

In that same scene, Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) kicks off the bachelor party with a highlight reel of Barry’s (Grant Gustin) old movies.

He remarks that young Barry had “Ewok-like chub” – a clear reference to the adorable Star Wars creature.

Disney

Later, the guys take part in their slightly-disastrous bachelor party, which involves Ralph taking the group to a strip club.

When they arrive, Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh) mispronounced Ralph’s last name (as he is want to do), calling him “Disney.”

Later on in the episode, Ralph remarks at how upset he was at them being kicked out of the strip club, which he refers to as “the happiest place in the world.” Mickey Mouse probably wouldn’t approve.

Titanic

While at the strip club, Barry becomes a little too intoxicated, thanks to Cisco’s special concoction. His high crashes pretty fast, as he sits sadly in the corner. At one point, he gets the attention of Joe (Jesse L. Martin), and proceeds to ponder one of the biggest questions in movie history.

“Why didn’t Rose make room for Jack on the door? There was plenty of room for both of them.”

The line, of course, is a reference to Titanic, and it’s debatably frustrating ending.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

