‘The Flash’ Prepares For a Mind-Blowing Season Finale in New Poster

The CW has released a new poster for “We Are The Flash”, tonight’s season four finale of The Flash.

The poster, which you can check out below, hints at The CW’s Scarlet Speedster having a pretty major battle ahead. In it, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) is seen bathed in red and purple lighting, as he has several bruises and cuts in his trademark red suit.

Watch #TheFlash’s mind-blowing season finale TONIGHT at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/5Tl2WXqSmU — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) May 22, 2018

Considering what we know about the finale, it’s safe to say that the “mind-blowing” qualifier can be taken a few different ways. For one thing, the finale will see Barry literally entering the mind of Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), as a way to stop the Enlightenment from fully coming to pass.

“The only way that they can stop him is to go into The Thinker’s mind and stop him there.” executive producer Todd Helbing recently explained. Everything is turned on its head once Barry gets in there and realizes exactly how The Thinker’s mind works.”

And judging by Helbing’s previous comments – that there will be not one, but two cliffhangers in the season finale – it sounds like things could get pretty “mind-blowing” in a different way. One cliffhanger is expected to tease the identity of the “Mystery Girl” (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy), who has become one of the most-theorized aspects of this season.

After being introduced in this year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, Mystery Girl has garnered quite a lot of attention amongst The Flash fans. While rumors have swirled quite a bit around Mystery Girl’s identity – with theories ranging from Dawn Allen and Jenni Ognats, to some sort of evil speedster – it sounds like fans will finally get some answers.

“You get the question answered as to who [Mystery Girl] is,” Helbing said in a previous interview. “There’s actually an extra little bonus where something happens where you’ll realize exactly how she’ll play a part in the future.”

And at the same time, the finale is expected to introduce some sort of new villain for the recently announced fifth season — and it sounds like it could be a notable DC Comics character.

“Most people that are familiar with comics will probably be able to deduce who the big bad is for next season,” Helbing added.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “We Are The Flash” will air on May 22nd.