Green Arrow Villain Hyrax Coming to ‘The Flash’

It looks like The Thinker won’t be the only foe The Flash has to deal with when it returns from midseason break.

That Hashtag Show recently discovered a new casting description for the hit The CW series, which appears to hint at Green Arrow villain Veronica Dale/Hyrax entering the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[VERONICA DALE] Mid 20s-30s. Female, an Environmental Activist (back when she was still sane) turned Animal Liberator turned Domestic Terrorist, who’s the leader of the Eden Corps — a cult-like organization that proposes to turn back the clock to a pre-industrial age — and if millions of innocent people have to die in the process, well, that’s just tough…LARGE PRINCIPAL”

For those unfamiliar with the comics incarnation of Hyrax, here’s what you need to know. In the pages of Green Arrow, she also served as the leader of the Eden Corps, an eco-terrorist organization that Oliver Queen/Green Arrow was tasked with infiltrating. During his time at Eden Corps, Oliver developed a romantic relationship with Veronica, which created a pretty complicated situation as she began to enact her plan. She strapped Oliver to a bomb that was expected to be launched over Metropolis, but Oliver ended up detonating the bomb early, sacrificing himself in the process.

Considering the fact that Hyrax only has four comic appearances under her belt – and that general Green Arrow storyline wouldn’t really translate over to The Flash – there’s no telling how her television debut will unfold. And judging by the fact that the casting is for a “large principal” role, it sounds like she could be a pretty significant female villain within the world of The Flash (something that fans probably wouldn’t mind seeing).

The Flash returns from midseason hiatus on Tuesday, January 16th, at 8/7c on The CW.