‘The Flash’ Finally Gets His Flash Ring in Season 5 Trailer

The fifth season of The Flash is set to bring about a lot of changes — including a long-awaited part of Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) wardrobe.

In the Season 5 trailer for The Flash, which you can check out above, fans were finally introduced to the television version of the Flash Ring. After Barry remarked that he didn’t have his suit, his daughter from the future, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), brought out a spare, which was kept inside a gold and red ring.

For diehard fans of The Flash, this will be a major detail, as some have speculated that the ring would make an appearance since Season 1. And in an way, the arrival of the Flash Ring makes sense, considering what we know about Nora’s arrival.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

Either way, it sounds like fans should be excited about what’s to come in The Flash‘s fifth season.

“I don’t want to spoil too much of it, obviously.” series star Grant Gustin teased last month. “I don’t know too much either. What I could presume is that we’re going to see… I mean, [Nora is] trapped in our time. I think, we’re probably going to see Barry trying to help her figure out a way to get back to her time. And see Barry and Iris interacting with an adult version of their child. I mean, it’s going to be really cool. We’re gonna see a new speedster, so. Get ready.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.