‘Veronica Mars’ Alum Cast in ‘The Flash’ Season 5

After being missing for decades, Caitlin Snow’s father is finally going to appear on The Flash, and The CW has found recognizable TV veteran to take on the role.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Veronica Mars and The Purge: Election Year actor Kyle Secor will play the recurring character of Dr. Thomas Snow in the upcoming fifth season of The Flash. Not many details about the character were revealed, though the report did note that Thomas will be “hiding a big secret” when he arrives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the thought of her father is already weighing heavy on Caitlin heading into the season. If you remember, Caitlin saw in a flashback last season that her father knew she had powers when she was young, but didn’t share them with her.

The appearance of Thomas will likely lead to Caitlin finding Killer Frost once again, but not before she gets some questions answered. To learn more about her mysterious father, Caitlin will turn to her mother, Dr. Carla Tannhauser (Susan Walters).

“[Carla] is the one she goes to first for answers,” executive producer Todd Helbing told EW. “You’re going to learn about what role her mother played in all of this, and there is that mysterious premonition that Cecile had at the end of last year about Thomas. So you’re going to learn about exactly who he is and how he plays into the season and Caitlin and Killer Frost, and really just that whole mystery about where she comes from and how she was created is explained.”

This will clearly be one of the biggest curveballs thrown at Caitlin in Season 5, as her father is someone she’s never had to deal with until now. Hopefully, he turns out to be more help than harm when he arrives.

What do you think of Kyle Secur’s casting as Caitlin’s father? Any ideas as to what will happen once he arrives? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Flash returns for its fifth season on The CW on Oct. 9th.