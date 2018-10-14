‘The Flash’: Watch the Flash Ring and Costume in Action

The Flash‘s season five premiere only aired a few hours ago, but you can already relive one of the episode’s coolest moments.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Nora”, below!

The episode saw Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) getting used to being with Team Flash, after she traveled from the 2040s to spend time with the younger versions of her parents. Through an array of events, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) was left without a working suit, a problem that Nora was able to solve. She gave Barry the Flash Ring that he wears at some point in the future, which was designed by Ryan Choi. Barry then put on the Flash Ring and activated it, giving fans the first official look at Barry’s new suit.

Granted, fans already knew the Flash Ring was coming thanks to the Season 5 trailer, but seeing the moment of it in action is certainly on plenty of fans’ bucket lists.

“In the first episode… I don’t want to tell you too much, but in the first episode, two things happen that I’ve wanted to happen for five years.” Gustin explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “One of them is a huge action sequence that is out of the comics, and I remember thinking when I read that ‘We’ll never be able to do that. Which sucks, because that’s so cool.’ And we’re doing it, yeah. We’re doing it in the first episode. And I’m really excited about it, because I know our visual effects guys are going to kill it, and what we shot was awesome.”

“And then yeah, there’s one thing that happens in the first episode as well, that will be a little teaser of the trailer today.” Gustin continued. “So it’s something that I’ve been wanting, and that I know some fans have been wanting for a long time. So we’re doing a couple cool things.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.