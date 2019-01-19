‘The Flash’ Star Explains Real Reason Why Barry Was in the Pipeline in This Week’s Episode

The Flash‘s latest midseason premiere put Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) in an entirely new predicament, and it sounds like the reasoning behind it was pretty amusing.

Danielle Panabaker, who stars as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on the hit The CW series, recently tweeted an explanation for why Barry spent the vast majority of this week’s “The Flash and The Furious” inside the Star Labs pipeline. As it turned out, those circumstances were written into the episode because it was filmed concurrently with the “Elseworlds” crossover, so Gustin wasn’t able to appear in much of the episode.

This answer is arguably pretty amusing, especially considering how Barry being in the pipeline was narratively handled within the episode. In the installment, Barry was affected by the powers of Silver Ghost, which caused him to phase uncontrollably for several hours. As Team Flash quickly discovered, the only thing that would help Barry from phasing and falling to his death would be to lock him in the power-dampening cells of the Pipeline.

And considering the fact that “Elseworlds” filmed a lot of its Gotham scenes on location in Chicago, it’s interesting to see that some of the shows had to adjust their schedules.

“[Last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” was] very hard on the crew, it’s very hard on the cast, and we wanted this year to just be a little easier.” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim explained prior to the crossover. “That’s why we focused on crossing over mainly the leads of the shows and not including a fourth hour. The hard thing about crossing over with Legends is, because that’s an ensemble show, you’re crossing over with the entire cast.”

“The most fun aspect about really focusing on the leads is we really had a chance to tell a story about the troika that we’ve never really been able to do before,” Guggenheim added. “When you have Legends of Tomorrow part of it, and all of the other secondary and supporting characters, the amount of time we had Grant and Stephen and Melissa on screen together was actually pretty minimal in other crossovers compared to this year.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.